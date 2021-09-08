Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,949. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

