Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. 39,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

