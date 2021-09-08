Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

PLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.44. 23,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,275. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

