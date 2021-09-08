Proton (XPR) Trading 45.2% Higher This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $35.44 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

