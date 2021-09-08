Prometeus Price Reaches $19.10 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $19.10 or 0.00041462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $314.27 million and $37.41 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

