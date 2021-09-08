Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,833. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

