Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Premier stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,657. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

