PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
PPL has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 136.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.
PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
