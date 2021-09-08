PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 136.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

