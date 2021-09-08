Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00008316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $773,330.82 and approximately $286,670.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00125990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00178046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.12 or 0.07162448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.83 or 0.99760796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.18 or 0.00763475 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

