PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 277.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.