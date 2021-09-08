Poseidon Network (QQQ) Hits Market Cap of $46.26 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $46.26 million and approximately $282,649.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003237 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062815 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.