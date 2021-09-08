PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 585 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,663,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

