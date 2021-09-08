PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,727 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after acquiring an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

