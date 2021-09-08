PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

