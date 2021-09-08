PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

