PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

CC stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

