Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

