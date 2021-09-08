Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

