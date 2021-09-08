Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

