Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,991,020.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 706,933 shares of company stock worth $44,647,512. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

