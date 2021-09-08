PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $29.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

