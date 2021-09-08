Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

