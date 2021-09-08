Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.41

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.41 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 110.92 ($1.45). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 107.90 ($1.41), with a volume of 682,822 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The stock has a market cap of £372.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.60.

In other news, insider Matthias Bichsel bought 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.