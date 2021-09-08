Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €205.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €185.50 ($218.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €174.67. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.