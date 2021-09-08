Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

