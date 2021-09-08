Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $324.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

