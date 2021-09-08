Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $24.42 million and $33,190.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,116,192 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

