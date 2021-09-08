Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Research analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

