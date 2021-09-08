Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

