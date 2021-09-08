PCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.