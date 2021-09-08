PAX Gold Trading Down 1.3% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $310.30 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,798.90 or 0.03842747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 172,495 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

