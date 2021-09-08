Paul Stockton Purchases 7 Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton acquired 7 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £143.85 ($187.94).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,908 ($24.93) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

On Monday, July 5th, Paul Stockton bought 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,929.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,821.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

