Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,951.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

