Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Roger Gold Copper and Dugbe Gold. The company was founded on August 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

