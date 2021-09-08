ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $578.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.08 or 1.00500092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00070087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002184 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

