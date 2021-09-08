Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) versus Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Financial Contrast

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.35 -$16.94 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.07 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25 Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Paramount Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

