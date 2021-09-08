Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

TECH stock opened at $514.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $521.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.