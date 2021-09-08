Parallel Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

