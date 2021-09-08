Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,830 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

