Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,136. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

