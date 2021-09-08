Pallapay Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $147,077.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00191438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.11 or 0.07200584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.12 or 0.99801535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719198 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

