Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.65 million and the highest is $33.43 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.74 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $185.41 million, with estimates ranging from $182.23 million to $188.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,024.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,274.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

