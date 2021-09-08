Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

PWS stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

