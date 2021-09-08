Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

OZON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 610,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,810. Ozon has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -27.88.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

