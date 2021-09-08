Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. 589,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

