OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSIS traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

