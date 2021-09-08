Origo (OGO) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Origo has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00167290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00718337 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

