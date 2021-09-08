Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.98 million and $78,953.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00151387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00719154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042044 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

