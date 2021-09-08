ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 824,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.