Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Hugh McLernon Sells 225,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Hugh McLernon sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.04), for a total value of A$956,250.00 ($683,035.71).
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.
Omni Bridgeway Company Profile
