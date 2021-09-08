Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Hugh McLernon Sells 225,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Hugh McLernon sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.25 ($3.04), for a total value of A$956,250.00 ($683,035.71).

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers litigation financing solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

